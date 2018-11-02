Addressing last weekend’s tragedy

The tragedy this past weekend at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh has broken our hearts. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims, families, loved ones, the community of Squirrel Hill, the Jewish community at large and our beloved community who are impacted by this anti-Semitic act of violence.

This past month has been extraordinarily heavy, with this weekend’s events serving as the culmination of many attacks on vulnerable and targeted communities. We have seen the attempt to redefine transgender identity through a legislative memo as a way to erase trans, non-binary and gender non-conforming people. We witnessed the threat of violence as pipe bombs were sent to elected officials and members of the media. We continue to witness a backlash toward immigrants, refugees, the black community, women, Muslims and LGBTQ people that is rooted in the same white-supremacist beliefs that so heartlessly took the lives of Jewish elders on Saturday.

CCEJ is here for the long haul. We are committed to strengthening community solidarity, promoting our message of eliminating systemic discrimination and celebrating the ways that our humanity prevails. Through our programs, based in anti-oppression education and rooted in dialogue, we are building communities that will stand united in the face of hate and voice our abhorrence to such acts. Let’s join together to ensure dignity, love and justice for all people.