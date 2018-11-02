Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

The Signal Tribune newspaper

Menu
Filed under Commentary, Letters to the Editor

Addressing last weekend’s tragedy

The California Conference for Equality and JusticeNovember 2, 2018Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The tragedy this past weekend at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh has broken our hearts. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims, families, loved ones, the community of Squirrel Hill, the Jewish community at large and our beloved community who are impacted by this anti-Semitic act of violence.

This past month has been extraordinarily heavy, with this weekend’s events serving as the culmination of many attacks on vulnerable and targeted communities. We have seen the attempt to redefine transgender identity through a legislative memo as a way to erase trans, non-binary and gender non-conforming people. We witnessed the threat of violence as pipe bombs were sent to elected officials and members of the media. We continue to witness a backlash toward immigrants, refugees, the black community, women, Muslims and LGBTQ people that is rooted in the same white-supremacist beliefs that so heartlessly took the lives of Jewish elders on Saturday.

CCEJ is here for the long haul. We are committed to strengthening community solidarity, promoting our message of eliminating systemic discrimination and celebrating the ways that our humanity prevails. Through our programs, based in anti-oppression education and rooted in dialogue, we are building communities that will stand united in the face of hate and voice our abhorrence to such acts. Let’s join together to ensure dignity, love and justice for all people.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Commentary

Thoughts from the Publisher | Nov. 2, 2018

Just a few days ago, I was telling a friend about how much I think he and family will enjoy the Nov. 10 Long Beach Veterans Day Parade. During the...

COMMENTARY: The risks of wearing decorative contact lenses
COMMENTARY: The risks of wearing decorative contact lenses
Remembering a war long past

As a Vietnamese living through the war time in Vietnam, and as a friend of Mike, I read [“Fighting and living in Vietnam: LBUSD member recalls livin...

Shyness can stop you

I’m a fairly shy guy, although some folks would say otherwise. Maybe I’m shy-converted or shy-reformed. I still prefer to be behind the curtai...

Thoughts from the Publisher | Oct. 26, 2018

Halloween is upon us. So many of us enjoy all the spookiness and candy that surrounds the holiday. I, too, get a kick out of the whole thing, but ...

Other stories filed under Letters to the Editor

Remembering a war long past

As a Vietnamese living through the war time in Vietnam, and as a friend of Mike, I read [“Fighting and living in Vietnam: LBUSD member recalls livin...

Singing our praises

Anita, The article is fabulous! [“The show goes on at LB Shakespeare Company: Lit slams, a name change and a season of villains feature in the thea...

Letters, emails, website comments and statements | Aug. 24, 2018

Full of what? I have lived in Long Beach for 38 years and love my city. I have also been a volunteer for many rescues in the So Cal area for 10 years...

Letters, emails, website comments and statements | Aug. 17, 2018

Letting the cat out of the bag Last week, the national No Kill Advocacy Center sent a letter to the LA County district attorney asking for an investi...

Letters, emails, website comments and statements | Aug. 10, 2018

Measure displeasure I’m going to ask an obvious question: Why hasn’t [former 8th District Long Beach Councilmember] Rae Gabelich responded to the...

Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill
Addressing last weekend’s tragedy