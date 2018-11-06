EDCO to continue waste, recycling services on Veterans Day

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

There will be no delay in waste-and-recycling collection services on Veterans Day Nov. 12, according to the company via press release Oct. 29. EDCO’s customer-service offices, including its public-disposal site in Signal Hill, will also remain open– including Park Waste and Recycling Services and Signal Hill Waste & Recycling Services.

The Signal Hill site is located at 2755 California Ave. and is open at the following times, according to its website:

Public-waste disposal

Monday through Saturday, 6am to 4:30pm

Sunday, 9am to 1:30 pm

Open all holidays (with the exception of Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and New Years Day)

Buyback Recycling Center:

Tuesday through Saturday, 8am to 4pm

More information is available at edcodisposal.com/signal-hill.