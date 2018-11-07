Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

The Signal Tribune newspaper

Filed under Commentary, Letters to the Editor

Continuing Borgers’s legacy through theatre

Douglas Orr, Former Vice President, Long Beach Shakespeare CompanyNovember 7, 2018Leave a Comment

Thank you so much for supporting the Long Beach Shakespeare Company (LBSC) and Bixby Knolls in general. Glad to see that the Signal Tribune is still a strong supporter of Bixby Knolls!

I’m so proud of the LBSC and all that they continue to add to the Long Beach community. [“Helen is our magic: Long Beach Shakespeare Company renames theater after late artistic director Helen Borgers,” Nov. 2, 2018]

