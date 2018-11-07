Continuing Borgers’s legacy through theatre

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Thank you so much for supporting the Long Beach Shakespeare Company (LBSC) and Bixby Knolls in general. Glad to see that the Signal Tribune is still a strong supporter of Bixby Knolls!

I’m so proud of the LBSC and all that they continue to add to the Long Beach community. [“Helen is our magic: Long Beach Shakespeare Company renames theater after late artistic director Helen Borgers,” Nov. 2, 2018]