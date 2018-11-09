The muertos vivén for one night on Pine Avenue

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The City of Long Beach hosted the 5th annual Dia De Los Muertos event Nov. 2 in downtown Long Beach. Sponsored by 1st District Councilmember Lena Gonzalez, the family-friendly event featured live bands, including La Misa Negra, Mexica and Mariachi Colibri. Handmade altars dedicated to loved ones were also on display throughout Pine Avenue. Many attendees joined in the festivities by dressing in traditional Mexican clothing and painting their faces as sugar skulls.

Slideshow • 4 Photos Carlos poses at the Dia de Los Muertos Festival in downtown Long Beach on Friday, Nov. 2. Photograph by Lissette Mendoza.