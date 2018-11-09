Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

The muertos vivén for one night on Pine Avenue

Lissette Mendoza, Editorial InternNovember 9, 2018Leave a Comment

The City of Long Beach hosted the 5th annual Dia De Los Muertos event Nov. 2 in downtown Long Beach. Sponsored by 1st District Councilmember Lena Gonzalez, the family-friendly event featured live bands, including La Misa Negra, Mexica and Mariachi Colibri. Handmade altars dedicated to loved ones were also on display throughout Pine Avenue. Many attendees joined in the festivities by dressing in traditional Mexican clothing and painting their faces as sugar skulls.

Carlos poses at the Dia de Los Muertos Festival in downtown Long Beach on Friday, Nov. 2. Photograph by Lissette Mendoza.

Democrats win big in House, across state
Hall of fame coach, player to have jersey retired at LBSU
Why we celebrate Nov. 11
New mural memorializes hundreds of veteran faces, one man's legacy
Officials honor former LB council aide, citywide volunteer with bench

Hall of fame coach, player to have jersey retired at LBSU
