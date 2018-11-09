Thoughts from the Publisher | Nov. 9, 2018

Neena Strichart Publisher

Residents from Long Beach and other neighboring cities will tomorrow have the opportunity to honor our country’s veterans at the Long Beach Veterans Day Parade. Taking place at 10am, and starting at the corner of Atlantic Avenue and Harding Street (near Houghton Park), the 22nd annual parade will honor three very important gentlemen: Grand Marshal, Terry Gelling, and Centenarian Grand Marshals LTC. Sam Sachs (age 103) and LTC. Guy Autore (age 104). Within the parade line-up, you will see floats, marching bands, military vehicles and units, veteran groups, service organizations, local political representatives, ROTC corps, scouting troops, equestrians and other participants. Those involved in the festivities are sure to bring out the patriotism in all of us.

The Signal Tribune will also be taking part– my hubby Steve will be driving our logo-adorned SUV while I sit in the passenger seat waving to the bystanders. In the back seat will be our grandson Carson Cooper, a boy scout from Long Beach Scout Troop 74. I believe Steve and I have participated in the parade since the inaugural event.

If you have never attended the Long Beach Veterans Day Parade, please plan to this year. It is definitely an event worth experiencing. See you there.

And… for the sixth year running, our staff has had the honor of creating and publishing the commemorative program that will be available free to all parade participants and viewers. With articles about the history of each branch of the military, local veteran-related stories, tributes to the grand marshals and details regarding the beautiful veterans mural located at the corner of Atlantic Avenue and Harding Street, we are sure that recipients of the program will hang on to the book for years to come. We thank the sponsors of the parade and the advertisers for making the publication possible. Those who cannot attend, take a look online at our website to see a copy of the parade program, signaltribune.com. Also, on our website will be a videoed version of the parade that will be created by Bill Pearl at lbreport.com. He is a gifted videographer, and thanks to Rock For Vets (musicistheremedy.org) for sponsoring this visual and audio production. The finished product will be available on Bill’s site, as well, at lbreport.com.

On our end, I want to thank our staff members, who worked so tirelessly to create such a special program: Design/Production Manager Sebastian Echeverry; content creators Denny Cristales, Paige Pelonis, Sebastian Echeverry and Rachael Rifkin; advertising sales reps Neena Strichart (me) and Sharon McLucas.

A big thank you also goes out to Val Lerch, chair of the 22nd Annual Long each Veterans Day Parade. His diligence, support and availability helped make our job much more stress-free than it might have been.