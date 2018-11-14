EDCO to cease collection services for Thanksgiving holiday

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

EDCO wrote in a press release Nov. 8 that the company will not be performing any collection services in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday Nov. 22. In addition to its typical collection service, EDCO’s public-disposal site, buyback center and customer-services offices will also be closed.

Company officials wrote that, as a result of said closures, services for Nov. 22 and Nov. 23 will “experience a one-day delay.”

The delay includes Park Waste and Recycling Services and Signal Hill Waste and Recycling Services, according to EDCO officials in the release.