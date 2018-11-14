Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

The Signal Tribune newspaper

Menu
Filed under Commentary, Letters to the Editor

A first time for everything

Cecilia Fidora, Signal Hill residentNovember 14, 2018Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Last week Tuesday, Nov. 6, was Election Day– and my very first time as a poll worker.

Working 6am to 8pm (and actually beyond that to about 9:30pm), it was a long day, but it went fast. We worked at Discovery Well Park Community Center here in Signal Hill and had a great team (go, green table!).

On behalf of all the poll workers, we would like to thank the kind person (?) who sent us pizza, salad and soda from Big E’s Pizza that day. What a nice surprise! We were so busy, by the time we stopped to grab a bite, the pizza was a bit cool, but delicious! It cheered us and sustained us that afternoon.

Thank you for your random act of kindness and also to all those who voted– see you next time!

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Commentary

A sailor’s life for me

Not many people know this, but, in a previous life, I did a lot of sailing. I was much younger, and there were a few of us from the neighborhood w...

Stan Lee, the godfather of comics
Stan Lee, the godfather of comics
Why we celebrate Nov. 11
Why we celebrate Nov. 11
Thoughts from the Publisher | Nov. 9, 2018

Residents from Long Beach and other neighboring cities will tomorrow have the opportunity to honor our country’s veterans at the Long Beach Vete...

Continuing Borgers’s legacy through theatre

Thank you so much for supporting the Long Beach Shakespeare Company (LBSC) and Bixby Knolls in general. Glad to see that the Signal Tribune is still a...

Other stories filed under Letters to the Editor

Continuing Borgers’s legacy through theatre

Thank you so much for supporting the Long Beach Shakespeare Company (LBSC) and Bixby Knolls in general. Glad to see that the Signal Tribune is still a...

Addressing last weekend’s tragedy

The tragedy this past weekend at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh has broken our hearts. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims, famil...

Remembering a war long past

As a Vietnamese living through the war time in Vietnam, and as a friend of Mike, I read [“Fighting and living in Vietnam: LBUSD member recalls livin...

Singing our praises

Anita, The article is fabulous! [“The show goes on at LB Shakespeare Company: Lit slams, a name change and a season of villains feature in the thea...

Letters, emails, website comments and statements | Aug. 24, 2018

Full of what? I have lived in Long Beach for 38 years and love my city. I have also been a volunteer for many rescues in the So Cal area for 10 years...

Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill
A first time for everything