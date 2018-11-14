A first time for everything

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Last week Tuesday, Nov. 6, was Election Day– and my very first time as a poll worker.

Working 6am to 8pm (and actually beyond that to about 9:30pm), it was a long day, but it went fast. We worked at Discovery Well Park Community Center here in Signal Hill and had a great team (go, green table!).

On behalf of all the poll workers, we would like to thank the kind person (?) who sent us pizza, salad and soda from Big E’s Pizza that day. What a nice surprise! We were so busy, by the time we stopped to grab a bite, the pizza was a bit cool, but delicious! It cheered us and sustained us that afternoon.

Thank you for your random act of kindness and also to all those who voted– see you next time!