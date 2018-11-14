Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

The Signal Tribune newspaper

A celebration of service

Staff Report, Signal TribuneNovember 14, 2018Leave a Comment

Event organizers and city officials hosted the 22nd Annual Long Beach Veterans Day Parade in north Long Beach Nov. 10. Those who drove in floats and vehicles during the festivities gestured toward the crowd and honored U.S. veterans for their service. Pictured is grand marshal Terry Geiling, a group of planes flying over the event that Saturday, and resident Julie Somers with her 16-year-old dog Chibi. A full video recap of the Long Beach Veterans Day Parade can be found at signaltribune.com, a sponsored production with lbreport.com.

Photos by Diana Lejins

Are you hiring?
Coyotes and stop signs
REVIEW: Long Beach Playhouse’s Pride and Prejudice
Stan Lee, the godfather of comics
Democrats win big in House, across state
‘Signal’ representation last Saturday

Neena and Steve Strichart, respective publisher and associate publisher of the Signal Tribune newspaper, are pictured celebrating and participating in...

Hall of fame coach, player to have jersey retired at LBSU
Let’s do a mitzvah every day

In the same weekend that a deadly shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh rocked the Jewish community nationwide, individuals in the Long Beach area wer...

A celebration of service