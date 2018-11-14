A celebration of service

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Event organizers and city officials hosted the 22nd Annual Long Beach Veterans Day Parade in north Long Beach Nov. 10. Those who drove in floats and vehicles during the festivities gestured toward the crowd and honored U.S. veterans for their service. Pictured is grand marshal Terry Geiling, a group of planes flying over the event that Saturday, and resident Julie Somers with her 16-year-old dog Chibi. A full video recap of the Long Beach Veterans Day Parade can be found at signaltribune.com, a sponsored production with lbreport.com.

Photos by Diana Lejins