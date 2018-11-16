Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

Podcast: Capturing a global basketball career

The Byline Podcast: Episode 1

Sebastian Echverry and Denny CristalesNovember 16, 2018Leave a Comment

The Byline is a show that gives writers of the Signal Tribune newspaper an opportunity to provide background information about the stories they write.

Hall of fame coach, player to have jersey retired at LBSU
NBA legend. College mentor. Overall great friend. These are the many descriptions attributed to Glenn McDonald.

Denny Cristales, managing editor of the Signal Tribune, talks to the newspaper’s production manager, Sebastian Echeverry, about his Nov. 10 story about Glenn, who had his No. 10 jersey retired at Cal State Long Beach’s Walter Pyramid.

•••

Edited by: Sebastian Echeverry
This show is a product of the Mr. Denny Podcast Network and the Signal Tribune newspaper.

Source: https://mrdenny.podbean.com/e/capturing-a-global-basketball-career-the-byline-episode-1/

