Podcast: Capturing a global basketball career
The Byline Podcast: Episode 1
The Byline is a show that gives writers of the Signal Tribune newspaper an opportunity to provide background information about the stories they write.
NBA legend. College mentor. Overall great friend. These are the many descriptions attributed to Glenn McDonald.
Denny Cristales, managing editor of the Signal Tribune, talks to the newspaper’s production manager, Sebastian Echeverry, about his Nov. 10 story about Glenn, who had his No. 10 jersey retired at Cal State Long Beach’s Walter Pyramid.
Edited by: Sebastian Echeverry
This show is a product of the Mr. Denny Podcast Network and the Signal Tribune newspaper.
