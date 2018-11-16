Podcast: Capturing a global basketball career

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The Byline is a show that gives writers of the Signal Tribune newspaper an opportunity to provide background information about the stories they write.

NBA legend. College mentor. Overall great friend. These are the many descriptions attributed to Glenn McDonald.

Denny Cristales, managing editor of the Signal Tribune, talks to the newspaper’s production manager, Sebastian Echeverry, about his Nov. 10 story about Glenn, who had his No. 10 jersey retired at Cal State Long Beach’s Walter Pyramid.

•••

Edited by: Sebastian Echeverry

This show is a product of the Mr. Denny Podcast Network and the Signal Tribune newspaper.

Source: https://mrdenny.podbean.com/e/capturing-a-global-basketball-career-the-byline-episode-1/