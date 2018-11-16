Something for residents to hear

Photo by Angelica Meza

The Long Beach Community Foundation held a groundbreaking ceremony Nov. 14 at Houghton Park for a “sound garden” that will be located on-site. The groundbreaking, located at 6301 Myrtle Ave. adjacent to the park’s Community Recreation Center, featured information about the sound garden, which will contain an outdoor interactive art installation for youth and adults. According to city officials, the final installment of the project is a $1.35-million investment in the Atlantic Avenue Connected Corridor Project, intended to “create connectivity and empower residents and businesses along the Atlantic Avenue Corridor from downtown to uptown.” Pictured, from left: Robert Stemler, vice chair of the Long Beach Community Foundation board; Meredith Reynolds, City of Long Beach park -development officer; Annette Kashiwabara, Long Beach Community Foundation board member; Rex Richardson, 9th-district councilmember; Jane Netherton, former board chair of the Long Beach Community Foundation; and Steve Keesal, Long Beach Community Foundation board member.