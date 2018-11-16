Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

The Signal Tribune newspaper

Menu
Filed under News

City services to close Nov. 22, 23

Staff Report, Signal TribuneNovember 16, 2018Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






City of Long Beach officials shared the following schedule for certain services and enforcements this week via press release. According to the schedule, some facilities will be available Nov. 22 and Nov. 23.

City offices and services

  • Closed on Nov. 22 and Nov. 23:
  • Animal Care Services and spcaLA (Animal Control Officers are available to respond to calls for service)
  • Career Transition Center
  • Center for Working Families
  • City Hall
  • Citizen Police Complaint Commission
  • Code Enforcement services
  • Fire Headquarters, Support Services, Fire Prevention, & Operations, including Marine Safety Administration
  • Health Department and Health facilities
  • Housing Authority
  • Libraries
  • Neighborhood Resource Center
  • Pacific Gateway Workforce Investment Center
  • Park offices and community park facilities
  • Police administration
  • Street Sweeping
  • Swimming pools
  • Towing and Lien Sales
  • Water Department (Water or Sewer Emergencies: (562) 570-2390)

Open Nov. 22 and Nov. 23:

  • Fire Stations and Lifeguard Stations
  • El Dorado Regional Park
  • Main Police Station Front Desk
  • Marina offices (Alamitos Bay Marina, Shoreline Marina, Rainbow Harbor)
  • Refuse and Recycling Collection
  • Gas Services Dispatch is open 24/7 for emergency calls (562) 570-2140

Closed Nov. 22 and open on Nov. 23:

  • El Dorado Nature Center
  • Belmont Plaza Pool
  • King Park Pool
  • Silverado Park Pool

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under News

Eye on Crime | Nov. 16, 2018

CRIMES REPORTED BY THE SIGNAL HILL POLICE DEPARTMENT Thursday, Nov. 8 11:23am Forgery 2500 block Cherry Avenue Friday, Nov. 9 2:16am Robbe...

Something for residents to hear
Something for residents to hear
Strawing a hard line

For the second year in a row, aquariums across the country are collaboratively campaigning against single-use plastic, and eliminating straws is the #...

Rose Parade float to honor life of local organ donor
Rose Parade float to honor life of local organ donor
Green-waste recycling gets green light from SH City Council
Green-waste recycling gets green light from SH City Council
Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill
City services to close Nov. 22, 23