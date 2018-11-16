City services to close Nov. 22, 23

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

City of Long Beach officials shared the following schedule for certain services and enforcements this week via press release. According to the schedule, some facilities will be available Nov. 22 and Nov. 23.

City offices and services

Closed on Nov. 22 and Nov. 23:

Animal Care Services and spcaLA (Animal Control Officers are available to respond to calls for service)

Career Transition Center

Center for Working Families

City Hall

Citizen Police Complaint Commission

Code Enforcement services

Fire Headquarters, Support Services, Fire Prevention, & Operations, including Marine Safety Administration

Health Department and Health facilities

Housing Authority

Libraries

Neighborhood Resource Center

Pacific Gateway Workforce Investment Center

Park offices and community park facilities

Police administration

Street Sweeping

Swimming pools

Towing and Lien Sales

Water Department (Water or Sewer Emergencies: (562) 570-2390)

Open Nov. 22 and Nov. 23:

Fire Stations and Lifeguard Stations

El Dorado Regional Park

Main Police Station Front Desk

Marina offices (Alamitos Bay Marina, Shoreline Marina, Rainbow Harbor)

Refuse and Recycling Collection

Gas Services Dispatch is open 24/7 for emergency calls (562) 570-2140

Closed Nov. 22 and open on Nov. 23: