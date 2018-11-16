City services to close Nov. 22, 23
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
City of Long Beach officials shared the following schedule for certain services and enforcements this week via press release. According to the schedule, some facilities will be available Nov. 22 and Nov. 23.
City offices and services
- Closed on Nov. 22 and Nov. 23:
- Animal Care Services and spcaLA (Animal Control Officers are available to respond to calls for service)
- Career Transition Center
- Center for Working Families
- City Hall
- Citizen Police Complaint Commission
- Code Enforcement services
- Fire Headquarters, Support Services, Fire Prevention, & Operations, including Marine Safety Administration
- Health Department and Health facilities
- Housing Authority
- Libraries
- Neighborhood Resource Center
- Pacific Gateway Workforce Investment Center
- Park offices and community park facilities
- Police administration
- Street Sweeping
- Swimming pools
- Towing and Lien Sales
- Water Department (Water or Sewer Emergencies: (562) 570-2390)
Open Nov. 22 and Nov. 23:
- Fire Stations and Lifeguard Stations
- El Dorado Regional Park
- Main Police Station Front Desk
- Marina offices (Alamitos Bay Marina, Shoreline Marina, Rainbow Harbor)
- Refuse and Recycling Collection
- Gas Services Dispatch is open 24/7 for emergency calls (562) 570-2140
Closed Nov. 22 and open on Nov. 23:
- El Dorado Nature Center
- Belmont Plaza Pool
- King Park Pool
- Silverado Park Pool
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.