Eye on Crime | Nov. 16, 2018
CRIMES REPORTED BY THE SIGNAL HILL POLICE DEPARTMENT
Thursday, Nov. 8
11:23am
Forgery
2500 block Cherry Avenue
Friday, Nov. 9
2:16am
Robbery
California Ave./E. 33rd St.
10:05am
Threatening crime with intent to terrorize
2300 block Lewis Ave.
(suspect arrested)
3:53pm
Threatening crime with intent to terrorize; Threatening elected official/judge/etc.
2100 block Cherry Ave.
(suspect arrested)
10:19pm
Robbery
900 block E. 33rd St.
Saturday, Nov. 10
6:28am
Grand theft– motor vehicle
3300 block Lime Ave
10:26am
Burglary
1800 block Junipero Ave.
Monday, Nov. 12
4:25am
Auto burglary
3200 block Lewis Ave.
7:56am
Grand theft– motor vehicle
2600 block E. 20th St.
Wednesday, Nov. 14
6:57pm
2500 block Lewis Ave.
10:02am
Five misdemeanor warrants
California Ave./E. 29th St.
(suspect arrested)
