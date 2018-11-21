LBPD looking for potential suspect(s) responsible for shooting deaths of two local residents

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) officers are looking for the suspect or suspects involved in the Nov. 17 death of two Long Beach residents.

According to the department, there is no suspect or motive information about the crime that took the lives of 56-year-old Sandra Coleman and 55-year-old Don Sims.

At 5:45pm on Nov. 17, LBPD personnel dispatched officers to the 1300 block of E. 17th Street regarding a “shots call,” according to the department. When officers arrived, they saw a vehicle in the middle of the street, where the driver and front passenger had gunshot wounds to the upper torso.

LBPD officials said that the Long Beach Fire Department determined Coleman deceased at the scene, and Sims died at a local hospital after being transported.

The department wrote in a press release Nov. 18 that the incident is being investigated as gang-related, but a motive for the shooting remains unknown.

Those with information regarding the incident can contact LBPD homicide detectives Mark Mattia and Don Collier at (562) 570-7244. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 Tips” app to a smartphone or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.