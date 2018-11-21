Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

The Signal Tribune newspaper

Menu
Filed under Carousel, Community

Bringing a little ‘Doggystyle’ to the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Staff Report, Signal TribuneNovember 21, 2018Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






File photo by Sebastian Echeverry | Signal Tribune
The iconic and Long Beach local rapper Snoop Dogg, pictured in this file photo from the Queen Mary’s Summertime Long Beach concert festival in July, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Nov. 19.

The same week Snoop Dogg’s debut album “Doggystyle” celebrates its 25th anniversary– released Nov. 23, 1993– the Long Beach rapper achieved another milestone, this time joining a growing list of celebrities and icons who are on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, where he was honored Nov. 19. According to walkoffame.com, Snoop’s star is the 2,651st to be implemented since the Walk of Fame’s inception in 1961.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Carousel

Feeding with a thankful heart
Feeding with a thankful heart
Something for residents to hear
Something for residents to hear
Rose Parade float to honor life of local organ donor
Rose Parade float to honor life of local organ donor
Green-waste recycling gets green light from SH City Council
Green-waste recycling gets green light from SH City Council
Podcast: Capturing a global basketball career
Podcast: Capturing a global basketball career

Other stories filed under Community

Feeding with a thankful heart
Feeding with a thankful heart
‘Signal’ representation last Saturday

Neena and Steve Strichart, respective publisher and associate publisher of the Signal Tribune newspaper, are pictured celebrating and participating in...

A celebration of service

Event organizers and city officials hosted the 22nd Annual Long Beach Veterans Day Parade in north Long Beach Nov. 10. Those who drove in floats and v...

Coyotes and stop signs
Coyotes and stop signs
Hall of fame coach, player to have jersey retired at LBSU
Hall of fame coach, player to have jersey retired at LBSU
Navigate Left
  • Bringing a little ‘Doggystyle’ to the Hollywood Walk of Fame

    Carousel

    Feeding with a thankful heart

  • Bringing a little ‘Doggystyle’ to the Hollywood Walk of Fame

    Carousel

    Something for residents to hear

  • Bringing a little ‘Doggystyle’ to the Hollywood Walk of Fame

    Carousel

    Rose Parade float to honor life of local organ donor

  • Bringing a little ‘Doggystyle’ to the Hollywood Walk of Fame

    Carousel

    Green-waste recycling gets green light from SH City Council

  • Bringing a little ‘Doggystyle’ to the Hollywood Walk of Fame

    Carousel

    Podcast: Capturing a global basketball career

  • Carousel

    A celebration of service

  • Bringing a little ‘Doggystyle’ to the Hollywood Walk of Fame

    Carousel

    Are you hiring?

  • Bringing a little ‘Doggystyle’ to the Hollywood Walk of Fame

    Carousel

    Coyotes and stop signs

  • Bringing a little ‘Doggystyle’ to the Hollywood Walk of Fame

    Carousel

    REVIEW: Long Beach Playhouse’s Pride and Prejudice

  • Bringing a little ‘Doggystyle’ to the Hollywood Walk of Fame

    Carousel

    Stan Lee, the godfather of comics

Navigate Right
Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill
Bringing a little ‘Doggystyle’ to the Hollywood Walk of Fame