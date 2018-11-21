Bringing a little ‘Doggystyle’ to the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The same week Snoop Dogg’s debut album “Doggystyle” celebrates its 25th anniversary– released Nov. 23, 1993– the Long Beach rapper achieved another milestone, this time joining a growing list of celebrities and icons who are on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, where he was honored Nov. 19. According to walkoffame.com, Snoop’s star is the 2,651st to be implemented since the Walk of Fame’s inception in 1961.