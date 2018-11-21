And in this corner … | November 22, 2018

Although I can’t believe we are now in the season of Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, holiday lists, holiday decorations, holiday songs– you get my drift, I do take a few moments to stop and think about who and what I am thankful for. There are no clichés here and no commercial jingles. This is just a good list of some of the things that keep me going each day.

I am thankful for:

My soon to be 86-year-old father and his health, energy, wit and desire to learn and do more every day.

Alissa Cohn, the strong, smart, problem-solver, go-to gal who makes all things better.

Marley Fay Cohn. I could write a book about her already.

My sister Amy who tends to the sick and dying each day for 30 years and can laugh at all my silliness and keeps up a gusto and enthusiasm for new things.

My brother Matt whose creativity is genius, who can tickle the ivories like no other and is as passionate as they come for what he believes in.

The Phoenix in-laws whose generosity and hospitality has no boundaries.

The Vegas in-laws who have raised their kids with big open hearts and a moral compass that points due north.

Still being able to box and hold my own in the ring.

Annie the bulldog. A beautiful friendship.

The tightknit group of guys that stick together through thick and thin.

The extended sphere of friendships far and wide.

All my favorites in “Hidden Long Beach.”

The Signal Tribune for providing the opportunity for me write, letting me learn how to write and forcing me to write.

Apple Music for allowing me to play the soundtrack to my life.

For every single person who is involved in our district– who strolls on Saturdays, meets to discuss books at Literary Society, the socialites at Good Spirits Club, Supper Club and our Knights of the Round (Turn)Table (and the deejays that provide the music).

For the recent trip with my dad to Mt. Rushmore, Crazy Horse and Little Big Horn.

For St. Joe, Mich. The nearest far away place.

For the music of U2 that helps keep Kevin’s memory alive.

The Bixby Knolls business owners that personify the American Dream.

The BKBIA board of directors and my staff.

The legacy and influence of Lois Cohn.

The pirates, provocateurs, rebels, rascals, artists, poets and musicians that inspire me.

For Bixby Knolls and the opportunity that this amazing neighborhood has provided.