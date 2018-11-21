Feeding with a thankful heart
Long Beach Vice Mayor Dee Andrews hosted the 6th council district’s annual “Serving with a Thankful Heart” event Nov. 19 at Ernest S. McBride, Sr., Park. Volunteers served Thanksgiving-themed lunches and dinners throughout the day to locals. Pictured is: Long Beach Police Department Deputy Chief Alex Avila servings meals during lunch to constituents at the event; and volunteers serving food in the afternoon.
Photos by Diana Lejins
