Eye on Crime | Nov. 22, 2018

Man jumps from freeway overpass A man jumped to his death from a freeway overpass the morning of Nov. 21 in Long Beach, causing temporary closures to parts of the 710 and 91 freeways...

Underground explosion leads to five injured, investigation to cause still ongoing An underground electrical vault exploded Nov. 20 near Golden Shore and West Seaside Way, rendering five people hospitalized with injuries, according t...

Meeting to inform about potential 2020 voting-center locations Officials with the Los Angeles County Voting Center Placement project will host a community meeting Dec. 5 from 4pm to 6pm at Long Beach Polytechnic H...