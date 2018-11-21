City officials to host public grand opening for new Whaley Park playground

A rendering of the Whaley Park playground, which will have its grand opening Nov. 28 at 5620 Atherton St.

Parkgoers, particularly youngsters, will have a new playground to frequent starting Nov. 28, when city officials will host a public grand-opening celebration for a new playground at Whaley Park, 5620 Atherton St, at 3:30pm.

City of Long Beach officials announced the event via press release Nov. 20.

“I am excited for our youth and families to experience this new playground,” 4th District Councilmember Daryl Supernaw said. “They will really connect to its arts, science and music theme that is prevalent in Whaley Park’s programming. The playground offers an opportunity to foster creativity through play.”

Event organizers will provide “an adventure-guided passport” to all youth in attendance to explore the new playground with “some exciting supehero characters,” according to the release.

The Long Beach Symphony Instrument Petting Zoo will offer musical entertainment for children, who will have the chance to create melodic sounds with various instruments, officials added.

The project included: the installation of two new playground structures, one for ages 2 to 5 and another for ages 5 to 12; site furnishings; and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) improvements. The playground was designed with an arts and sciences theme, “intended to enhance the robust arts and sciences programming and camps available at Whaley Park community center,” officials wrote in the release.

The press release also states that the project was supported through Measure A funds, which contributed a total of $910,000.

Measure A is a Long Beach ballot initiative approved by voters in 2016 as a 10-year sales tax to fund public-infrastructure and public-safety services.

“This playground is another example of the repairs and upgrades to Long Beach parks and improvements in public safety that are underway and made possible by Long Beach residents and their support of Measure A,” Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia said.

The public can call the City of Long Beach Parks, Recreation & Marine Department at (562) 570-3150 to learn more about the grand opening.