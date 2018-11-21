Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

The Signal Tribune newspaper

Menu
Filed under News

Meeting to inform about potential 2020 voting-center locations

Staff Report, Signal TribuneNovember 21, 2018Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Officials with the Los Angeles County Voting Center Placement project will host a community meeting Dec. 5 from 4pm to 6pm at Long Beach Polytechnic High School, 1600 Atlantic Ave., to garner feedback about voting centers that will be implemented in 2020.

The meeting will have Khmer and Spanish language assistance. The primary cities of focus for the discussion will be Long Beach, Signal Hill and Lakewood.

According to the Voting Solutions for All People (VSAP) website, Los Angeles County will transition from utilizing polling places to vote centers in 2020 for elections. County officials are implementing the change in an effort to allow voters to cast a ballot at any vote-center location over an 11-day period, according to the website.

The goal of the meeting is to identiy and place accessible and convenient vote-center locations throughout the county.

For more information about the project and future meeting dates, visit lavote.net and vsap.lavote.net.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under News

Man jumps from freeway overpass

A man jumped to his death from a freeway overpass the morning of Nov. 21 in Long Beach, causing temporary closures to parts of the 710 and 91 freeways...

Underground explosion leads to five injured, investigation to cause still ongoing

An underground electrical vault exploded Nov. 20 near Golden Shore and West Seaside Way, rendering five people hospitalized with injuries, according t...

City officials to host public grand opening for new Whaley Park playground
City officials to host public grand opening for new Whaley Park playground
Eye on Crime | Nov. 22, 2018

CRIMES REPORTED BY LONG BEACH POLICE DEPARTMENT Thursday, Nov. 15 1:03pm Stolen vehicle– recovered 2600 block Dawson Ave. 2am DUI Redondo...

SH Planning Commission recommends amending conditional-use permit, reviews garage-sales permit applications

The Signal Hill Planning Commission further reviewed garage-sales permit application processes at its Nov. 20 meeting to ensure the procedure is “st...

Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill
Meeting to inform about potential 2020 voting-center locations