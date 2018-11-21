Meeting to inform about potential 2020 voting-center locations

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Officials with the Los Angeles County Voting Center Placement project will host a community meeting Dec. 5 from 4pm to 6pm at Long Beach Polytechnic High School, 1600 Atlantic Ave., to garner feedback about voting centers that will be implemented in 2020.

The meeting will have Khmer and Spanish language assistance. The primary cities of focus for the discussion will be Long Beach, Signal Hill and Lakewood.

According to the Voting Solutions for All People (VSAP) website, Los Angeles County will transition from utilizing polling places to vote centers in 2020 for elections. County officials are implementing the change in an effort to allow voters to cast a ballot at any vote-center location over an 11-day period, according to the website.

The goal of the meeting is to identiy and place accessible and convenient vote-center locations throughout the county.

For more information about the project and future meeting dates, visit lavote.net and vsap.lavote.net.