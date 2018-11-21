Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

The Signal Tribune newspaper

Menu
Filed under News

Man jumps from freeway overpass

The 54-year-old man died from his injuries after leaping onto the 710 Freeway

Daniel Green, Production AssociateNovember 21, 2018Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






A man jumped to his death from a freeway overpass the morning of Nov. 21 in Long Beach, causing temporary closures to parts of the 710 and 91 freeways.

Authorities pronounced the man, identified as Francisco Carillo Santana, 54, dead at the scene after he jumped from the overpass around 8:19am. According to a representative from the California Highway Patrol (CHP), officers responded to the area after receiving multiple calls of a man walking along the shoulder in an agitated state. By the time officers arrived at the scene, they found Santana sitting on the “transition wall.”

The situation forced other Long Beach departments to respond in an attempt to help the man. The Long Beach Police Department confirmed to the Signal Tribune that its mental-health evaluation team, officers with training to respond to cases where mental health is a concern, tried to de-escalate the situation. They spent about 30 minutes trying to communicate with Santana.

The Long Beach Fire Department reached out to the Los Angeles Fire Department for its assistance in procuring a large airbag.

“We requested assistance from LA County Fire,” Long Beach Fire Department Cpt. Matt Dobberpuhl told the Signal Tribune in a phone interview Nov. 21. “They have a large inflatable airbag that was deployed in an effort to try to protect his fall. However, the person made an effort to avoid that. He ended up jumping off of the overpass just after 8 o’clock. I think it was about 8:15am, and he was pronounced deceased on scene.”

Shortly after, CHP took over the scene and temporarily shut down the freeway near the overpass, according to an official.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under News

Underground explosion leads to five injured, investigation to cause still ongoing

An underground electrical vault exploded Nov. 20 near Golden Shore and West Seaside Way, rendering five people hospitalized with injuries, according t...

Meeting to inform about potential 2020 voting-center locations

Officials with the Los Angeles County Voting Center Placement project will host a community meeting Dec. 5 from 4pm to 6pm at Long Beach Polytechnic H...

City officials to host public grand opening for new Whaley Park playground
City officials to host public grand opening for new Whaley Park playground
Eye on Crime | Nov. 22, 2018

CRIMES REPORTED BY LONG BEACH POLICE DEPARTMENT Thursday, Nov. 15 1:03pm Stolen vehicle– recovered 2600 block Dawson Ave. 2am DUI Redondo...

SH Planning Commission recommends amending conditional-use permit, reviews garage-sales permit applications

The Signal Hill Planning Commission further reviewed garage-sales permit application processes at its Nov. 20 meeting to ensure the procedure is “st...

Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill
Man jumps from freeway overpass