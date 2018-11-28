Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

The Signal Tribune newspaper

One of two off-ramps to Pico Avenue on I-710 to close Nov. 30 as part of replacement project

Signal Tribune, Staff ReportNovember 28, 2018Leave a Comment

Eastbound traffic patterns coming off the Gerald Desmond Bridge will change starting Nov. 30, when one of two off-ramps to Pico Avenue will close permanently, according to Port of Long Beach officials. The closure is needed to make way for construction of the bridge-replacement project, officials added in a Nov. 27 press release.

All traffic traveling east from the Gerald Desmond Bridge will still be funneled onto Pico Avenue, where vehicles can reach either the northbound 710 Freeway or the Ocean Boulevard detour heading into downtown Long Beach. Instead of two off-ramps, there will be only one, officials said.

The press release instructed that, as motorists descend from the bridge, those heading north to the 710 should remain in the left lanes, and motorists wishing to reach downtown Long Beach should stay in the right lane.

To prepare for the ramp closure, there will be a brief overnight detour of eastbound traffic away from the Gerald Desmond Bridge. Starting around 9pm Nov. 30, eastbound traffic will be diverted at SR-47. The detour is scheduled to be lifted by Saturday morning.

