Holiday safety tips
With holiday shopping ramping up, the Long Beach Police Department would like to remind everyone to report suspicious activity immediately by calling 9-1-1 and to encourage residents to practice the following safety tips, which may prevent them from becoming a victim.
While shopping:
- Place all gifts and packages in the trunk or out of sight
- Be aware of your surroundings at all times and walk with confidence
- Park in well-lit areas
- Avoid shopping alone; there is safety in numbers
- Use credit or debit cards for purchases to avoid carrying large amounts of cash
- Keep car doors locked and windows closed
- Carry purses or bags close to your body
- Have your car keys in hand prior to arriving at your vehicle
- Report suspicious persons or packages to on-site security or police
Suggestions in and around your home:
- Keep gifts in areas that cannot be seen from doorways or windows
- Install exterior motion-sensor lighting
- Keep bushes and shrubbery trimmed to eliminate places for thieves to hide
- Postpone mail and newspaper deliveries while traveling
- Do not store gifts in vehicles or unsecured areas
Suggestions for business operators:
- Lock unused doors (in compliance with fire codes)
- Keep only necessary cash in the register
- Vary the schedule and route of your bank deposits each day
- Make sure the register is in plain view
- Advertise your security alarm system with signs in visible locations
- Invest in video-surveillance cameras and ensure they are operational at all times
- Develop a mutual-aid system among stores near you and keep an eye on one another
For additional crime prevention information, visit the LBPD’s website at longbeach.gov/police/how-do-i/prevent-crime/. For non-emergency situations, call police dispatch at (562) 435-6711.
