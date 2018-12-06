Holiday safety tips

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

With holiday shopping ramping up, the Long Beach Police Department would like to remind everyone to report suspicious activity immediately by calling 9-1-1 and to encourage residents to practice the following safety tips, which may prevent them from becoming a victim.

While shopping:

Place all gifts and packages in the trunk or out of sight

Be aware of your surroundings at all times and walk with confidence

Park in well-lit areas

Avoid shopping alone; there is safety in numbers

Use credit or debit cards for purchases to avoid carrying large amounts of cash

Keep car doors locked and windows closed

Carry purses or bags close to your body

Have your car keys in hand prior to arriving at your vehicle

Report suspicious persons or packages to on-site security or police

Suggestions in and around your home:

Keep gifts in areas that cannot be seen from doorways or windows

Install exterior motion-sensor lighting

Keep bushes and shrubbery trimmed to eliminate places for thieves to hide

Postpone mail and newspaper deliveries while traveling

Do not store gifts in vehicles or unsecured areas

Suggestions for business operators:

Lock unused doors (in compliance with fire codes)

Keep only necessary cash in the register

Vary the schedule and route of your bank deposits each day

Make sure the register is in plain view

Advertise your security alarm system with signs in visible locations

Invest in video-surveillance cameras and ensure they are operational at all times

Develop a mutual-aid system among stores near you and keep an eye on one another

For additional crime prevention information, visit the LBPD’s website at longbeach.gov/police/how-do-i/prevent-crime/. For non-emergency situations, call police dispatch at (562) 435-6711.