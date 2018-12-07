Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

The Signal Tribune newspaper

Menu
Filed under Culture, Entertainment

Musical Theatre West’s Elf: The Musical

Anita W. Harris, Culture Writer|December 7, 2018

From+left%3A+Matt+Owen+%28Buddy%29+and+Bryan+Dobson+%28Santa%29+in+Musical+Theatre+West%E2%80%99s+Elf%3A+The+Musical
Back to Article
Back to Article

Musical Theatre West’s Elf: The Musical

From left: Matt Owen (Buddy) and Bryan Dobson (Santa) in Musical Theatre West’s Elf: The Musical

From left: Matt Owen (Buddy) and Bryan Dobson (Santa) in Musical Theatre West’s Elf: The Musical

Photo by Caught in the Moment Photography

From left: Matt Owen (Buddy) and Bryan Dobson (Santa) in Musical Theatre West’s Elf: The Musical

Photo by Caught in the Moment Photography

Photo by Caught in the Moment Photography

From left: Matt Owen (Buddy) and Bryan Dobson (Santa) in Musical Theatre West’s Elf: The Musical

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






If “Elf” the movie is required holiday viewing in your household, then you’ll really appreciate Musical Theatre West’s exuberant extravaganza, Elf: The Musical. Based closely on the film, this family-centered version will entrance adults and children alike, with the added bonus that Matt Owen makes a superb syrup-and-spaghetti loving Buddy (a human who thinks he’s an elf), and Bryan Dobson is an excellently dry Santa.

Adapted for the stage by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin, with music by Matthew Sklar and lyrics by Chad Beguelin, Elf: The Musical tracks Buddy’s journey from the North Pole to find his long-lost father Walter Hobbs (Mark Edgar Stephens) in New York City just as Christmas approaches.

As in the film, Hobbs has earned a place on Santa’s “naughty” list, treating his wife Emily (Kim Huber) and young son Michael (Travis Burnett) as afterthoughts while publishing children’s books for Grinch-like owner Mr. Greenway (Kevin Bailey).

While attempting to ingratiate himself to his father, Buddy meets love-interest Jovie (Ashley Moniz) decorating Macy’s for Santa’s immanent arrival. As in the film, he teaches her that singing is simple, and she should do it more often, which she does, lamenting soulfully in “Never Fall in Love with an Elf.”

All the song arrangements are winning, with lyrics well-integrated into the story, such as “World’s Greatest Dad,” in which Buddy idealizes his father, and “In the Way,” summarizing Hobbs’s view of Buddy (and Emily and Michael).

Choreography by director Peggy Hickey is spectacular, with a variety of dance styles, all carried off enthusiastically by the entire cast, including the 16-member ensemble playing North Pole elves and New Yorkers.

Many of the lines and deliveries remain faithful to the film, with the main differences involving missing characters, such as author Miles Finch (the “angry elf”) and Buddy’s adoptive elf-dad, whose role here is merged with Santa’s.

With fewer characters, however, the story is more concentrated on the Hobbs family, who become more of a unit as the play progresses, adding depth to the original story. Emily and Michael’s mother-son relationship is also highlighted as the two perform warm, well-executed duets.

Some of the other characters actually add more to this version than the film, such as the department-store manager (Richard Bulda) and Hobbs’s secretary Deb (Cynthia Ferrer), both of whom carry their quirky roles with flair.

And though some scenes from the film are dropped, one priceless new scene takes place in a Chinese restaurant on Christmas Eve, where department-store Santas in stuffed red suits slump over tables drinking beer, exhausted and dispirited, complaining about kids texting while sitting on their laps and singing and dancing to “Nobody Cares About Santa”– a hilarious spectacle.

Sets change smoothly from the frosty North Pole to the city’s busy streets, where Buddy gets entangled with busy, dancing New Yorkers as he emerges from the Lincoln Tunnel. Hobbs’s office and the family apartment are also evoked believably, as are skating at Rockefeller Center and Central Park, where Santa’s sleigh stalls because of a lack of Christmas spirit.

Above all, Owens as Buddy is phenomenal, embodying his 30-year-old character’s innocent joy with exuberant physical humor. And the rest– costumes, orchestra, singing talent and sheer energy– make the whole production holiday-magical. As Buddy explains, Christmas is less about Santa and all about belief.

Musical Theatre West’s Elf: The Musical continues at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center, 6200 E. Atherton St., through Dec. 9, with performances this Friday at 7pm, Saturday at 2pm and 7pm and Sunday at 1pm and 6pm. Tickets start at $20. For tickets and information, call the box office at (562) 856-1999 x4 or visit musical.org.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Culture

Where the arts meet science
Where the arts meet science
Long Beach Shakespeare Company’s Sir Gawain and the Green Knight
Long Beach Shakespeare Company’s Sir Gawain and the Green Knight
REVIEW: Long Beach Playhouse’s Pride and Prejudice
REVIEW: Long Beach Playhouse’s Pride and Prejudice
‘Helen is our magic’
‘Helen is our magic’
Theatre review: A Splintered Soul at the International City Theatre
Theatre review: A Splintered Soul at the International City Theatre

Other stories filed under Entertainment

The Wakefield Second Shepherds’ Play at the Richard Goad Theatre
The Wakefield Second Shepherds’ Play at the Richard Goad Theatre
Holiday TV Guide: December 2 – December 4

Friday, December 1 11:30 a.m. (FOOD) Gida's Holiday Handbook Giada invites family to the day after Thanksgiving with a buffet of transformed leftove...

Turtles, pigs, and more turtles
Turtles, pigs, and more turtles
Free concerts offered during summer throughout Long Beach, Signal Hill

The cities of Long Beach and Signal Hill are hosting several free concerts for the public throughout the summer. As part of Long Beach Community Ba...

Local theatre company taking its original production to UK for global festival
Local theatre company taking its original production to UK for global festival
Navigate Left
  • Musical Theatre West’s Elf: The Musical

    Art

    Where the arts meet science

  • Musical Theatre West’s Elf: The Musical

    Carousel

    Long Beach Shakespeare Company’s Sir Gawain and the Green Knight

  • Musical Theatre West’s Elf: The Musical

    Carousel

    REVIEW: Long Beach Playhouse’s Pride and Prejudice

  • Musical Theatre West’s Elf: The Musical

    Carousel

    ‘Helen is our magic’

  • Musical Theatre West’s Elf: The Musical

    Carousel

    Theatre review: A Splintered Soul at the International City Theatre

  • Musical Theatre West’s Elf: The Musical

    Carousel

    REVIEW: Musical Theatre West’s Bright Star at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center

  • Musical Theatre West’s Elf: The Musical

    Carousel

    THEATER REVIEW: Long Beach Playhouse’s Assassins

  • Musical Theatre West’s Elf: The Musical

    Carousel

    Theater Review: Nightwalk in the Chinese Garden at the Huntington

  • Musical Theatre West’s Elf: The Musical

    Carousel

    THEATER REVIEW: Sherlock Holmes and the Adventure of the Suicide Club at Long Beach Playhouse

  • Culture

    Lineup announced for 25th anniversary of LB QFilm Festival

Navigate Right
Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill
Musical Theatre West’s Elf: The Musical