LB Main Library to temporarily close beginning January 2019 in preparation for summer grand opening

The Long Beach Main Library, 101 Pacific Ave., will close Jan. 19, 2019, in preparation for its summer 2019 grand opening at its new location at 200 W. Broadway Ave., according to the City of Long Beach in a press release Dec. 3.

“This temporary closure allows library administration and support services to ensure a smooth transition into our new Main Library building,” Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia said in the release. “The community is encouraged to explore the other 11 Long Beach library branches during this period.”

Officials said the closure is necessary in order to move the library’s collection of books, media, periodicals and special collections, including the Long Beach History Collection, Miller Room Fine Arts Collection and the Petroleum Collection, into the new building.

The closure also allows for the Automated Services Bureau, which provides library acquisitions and cataloging functions and is responsible for library-specific technology, to prepare for the relaunch of services.

During the closure, library materials may still be returned to the Main Library outside book-drop, which will be checked daily, officials said. Items may also be returned in person at any open Long Beach library location. The closest neighborhood libraries to the current Main Library are:

Alamitos Library, 1836 E. 3rd St.

Mark Twain Library, 1401 E. Anaheim St.

Burnett Library, 560 E. Hill St.

Bret Harte Library, 1595 W. Willow St.

During the Main Library closure, patrons will be able to place requests for books and other materials and choose their temporary location for pick-up. Requests can be made in person at any open library location or through the library’s online catalog at encore.lbpl.org.

“We are excited to service the community through our new and improved Main Library facility,” Glenda Williams, director of the Department of Library Services, said in the release. “In addition to regularly scheduled do-it-yourself, maker workshops and 3D design and printing, residents will have access to expanded services and studio programs, such as video- and sound-production classes and much more.”

The new library will include a Family Learning Center, Information Center for People with Disabilities, an art studio and an expanded early literacy area in the children’s library.

The press release also states that the new library will offer more public computers with a variety of software, four study rooms that feature collaborative tools and software and two large public-meeting rooms. Self-checkout kiosks and a handling system that automatically checks in and sorts material, allowing staff to return available items to the shelves quicker, will also be implemented.

Visit lbpl.org or call (562) 570-6016 with any questions.