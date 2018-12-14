Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

Holiday spirit sprinkled with a little patriotism

Diana Lejins, Contributor|December 14, 2018

Brightly lit Christmas trees deck the water on Alamitos Bay, providing good cheer and beauty in the dark of the season’s night. They can be viewed nightly from the bridge between Belmont Shore and Naples on 2nd Street in Long Beach. This lovely Naples home at 5900 E. The Toledo and Giralda, sprinkled with a bit of patriotism, captures the spirit of the Christmas season. Brightly colored stars and striped flags woven into a theme of red-white-and-blue entice the observer to salute in respect.

