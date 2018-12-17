Commentary: Holiday travel tips

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Long Beach Airport (LGB) is prepared to make the holiday travel season as smooth as possible for travelers, from parking to the gate. December is one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

All passengers are encouraged to arrive at least 90 minutes to two hours before their scheduled departure. Travelers are also urged to check their airline’s baggage rules and to verify flight schedules in advance.

Service dogs and pets are also welcome at LGB, with relief areas available to the north and south of the terminal. Travelers are encouraged to check their airline’s policies for traveling with animals in advance.

Tips for smooth travels through LGB this holiday season include:

• Keep an eye out for STARS, or Simple Therapy and Real Smiles, certified therapy dogs that are roaming the concourse for travelers to pet, hug and relax with before takeoff.

• Drivers picking up passengers are suggested to wait at the free cell-phone waiting lot, located at 3401 N. Lakewood Blvd.

• Use the center median located in front of the terminal to access rideshare services, such as Lyft, MVN 2, Opoli, Uber and Wingz.

• Self-parking is available in Structure A and B. The rate at all structures is $2 an hour, with a maximum of $19 in A and $17 in B.

• Valet parking is available at $24 a day with a complimentary car wash.

• Electric-vehicle charging in structures A and B is available at a rate of $2 an hour.

• Travelers can download the free LGB Airport app, which provides information on arrivals, departures, parking and shopping.

• There are rules and exceptions for traveling with children. Please visit tsa.gov/travel/special-procedures/traveling-children for more information.

The holiday season is a merry one at LGB, with an assortment of decorations and lights throughout the airport to delight visitors, including a Christmas tree, Hanukkah menorah and Kwanzaa table. Travelers are welcome to take photos and share on social media using the hashtag #MerryLGB.