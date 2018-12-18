Sewage spill leads to temporary closure of LB coastal beaches

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Judeth Luong, the City’s environmental-health operations officer, told the Signal Tribune Dec. 18 that a sewage spill in the Glendale area has led to the temporary closure of Long Beach’s coastal beaches for safety precautions.

The City released an advisory Tuesday that detailed a report from the City of Glendale about a sewage discharge of about 10,400 gallons into the Los Angeles River. According to the report, the sewage spill was caused by a grease blockage in the line and has since been repaired.

In a press release that same day, city officials wrote that Anissa Davis, the City’s health officer, ordered all swimming areas along the coastal beaches temporarily closed for water contact. The decision came as a result of a state law that requires the closure of beaches in such situations, according to the release.

Luong told the Signal Tribune that the City of Long Beach Health Department’s Recreational Water Quality health-inspection team is testing water quality along the coast and will have results within 24 hours. Water testing will continue until results comply with State water quality standards.

The team is also calculating how quickly the sewage discharge could reach the Long Beach area and if there are any signs of high bacteria levels, Luong said.

For the latest status on Long Beach recreational beach-water quality, residents can call (562) 570-4199 or visit longbeach.gov/beachwaterquality.