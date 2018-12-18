City of SH announces holiday operation closures
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Signal Hill officials announced on the cityofsignalhill.org website Dec. 13 the holiday closures of City Hall and most City operations Dec. 24, Dec. 25, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, 2019.
Water and police departments will continue to be operational on these dates, according to officials.
EDCO will not be conducting trash collection on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, 2019. Trash collection will be delayed by one day during the affected weeks.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.