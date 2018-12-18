Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

The Signal Tribune newspaper

Filed under Community

City of SH announces holiday operation closures

Staff report, Signal Tribune|December 18, 2018

Signal Hill officials announced on the cityofsignalhill.org website Dec. 13 the holiday closures of City Hall and most City operations Dec. 24, Dec. 25, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, 2019.

Water and police departments will continue to be operational on these dates, according to officials.

EDCO will not be conducting trash collection on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, 2019. Trash collection will be delayed by one day during the affected weeks.

Winter shelter welcomes homeless people for the night: Long Beach emergency overnight shelter to bus in area homeless through March.
A new ‘destination’ in Lakewood Village: New improvements make local business owners feel ‘safer.’
