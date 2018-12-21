Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

Filed under Community

City of SH seeks to upgrade streetlights to LEDs by the end of the year

Staff report, Signal Tribune|December 21, 2018

Signal Hill City officials are upgrading approximately 1,150 streetlights to LED under Southern California Edison’s LS-1 option E program, according to an announcement on cityofsignalhill.org Dec. 19.

According to the report, the new fixtures will be brighter and more energy-efficient, providing the City with energy-cost savings. The previous fixtures had high pressure sodium vapor lights. Warmer color temperature lights are being installed in residential areas, and brighter, cooler color temperature lights will be installed in commercial/industrial areas.

“Warm white” colored street lights will have more yellow and amber tones that are consistent with the previous high-pressure sodium street lights. Cooler colored temperature lights will provide a “whiter” appearing light. The project is scheduled to be completed before the end of 2018, according to the City’s website.

For a map of all the fixtures, visit bit.ly/2Cpj0T4.

