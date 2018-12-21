Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

The Signal Tribune newspaper

Eye On Crime

Eye-on-Crime | Dec. 21, 2018

Signal Hill Police Department|December 21, 2018

Thursday, Dec. 13
1:15pm
Grand theft– motor vehicle
2700 block Cherry Ave.

3:15pm
Stolen vehicle– recovered
700 block E. Spring St.

10:13pm
DUI
2300 block Dawson Ave.
(suspect arrested)

Friday, Dec. 14
8:48am
Auto burglary
700 block E Spring St.

2:26pm
Battery
1900 block Cherry Ave.

2:29pm
Assisting citizen; Outstanding misdemeanor warrant
3100 E. PCH
(suspect arrested)

4:45pm
DUI
E. Willow St./Town Ctr. W
(suspect arrested)

Saturday, Dec. 15
1am
DUI
E. Hill St./St. Louis Ave
(Suspect arrested)

10:56
Petty theft
2200 E. Willow St.
(suspect arrested)

11:03am
Stolen vehicle– recovered
2800 block Walnut Ave.

4:35pm
Auto burglary
800 block E. Spring St.

Sunday, Dec. 16
Auto burglary
2700 lock Cherry Ave

9:07pm
Auto burglary
E. 29th/Walnut Ave.

9:25pm
Auto burglary
2300 block Cerritos Ave.

Monday, Dec. 17
7:21am
Auto burglary
2700 block Gundry Ave.

8:25am
Grand theft auto
1800 block E. 29th St.

9:24am
Identity theft
2000 block St. Louis Ave.

12:02pm
Vehicle tampering
2500 block E. 28th St.

2:16pm
Auto burglary
2200 block Gaviota Ave.

Tuesday, Dec. 18
5:24pm
Stolen vehicle– recovered
E. 25th St./Lewis Ave.

6:35pm
Possessing controlled substance; false identification to peace officer (amended) 2 misdemeanor warrants
2100 block E. Hill St.
(suspect arrested)

Wednesday, Dec. 19
12:22am
Disorderly conduct being intoxicated with drugs
E. 21st St./Cherry Ave.
(suspect arrested)

11:07am
Grand theft– motor vehicle
2600 block Lime Ave.

3:58pm
Prcs incarceration; auto burglary; possessing burglary tools; appropriating lost property
Gardena Ave/E. 28th St.
(suspect arrested)

