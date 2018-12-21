Eye-on-Crime | Dec. 21, 2018
Thursday, Dec. 13
1:15pm
Grand theft– motor vehicle
2700 block Cherry Ave.
3:15pm
Stolen vehicle– recovered
700 block E. Spring St.
10:13pm
DUI
2300 block Dawson Ave.
(suspect arrested)
Friday, Dec. 14
8:48am
Auto burglary
700 block E Spring St.
2:26pm
Battery
1900 block Cherry Ave.
2:29pm
Assisting citizen; Outstanding misdemeanor warrant
3100 E. PCH
(suspect arrested)
4:45pm
DUI
E. Willow St./Town Ctr. W
(suspect arrested)
Saturday, Dec. 15
1am
DUI
E. Hill St./St. Louis Ave
(Suspect arrested)
10:56
Petty theft
2200 E. Willow St.
(suspect arrested)
11:03am
Stolen vehicle– recovered
2800 block Walnut Ave.
4:35pm
Auto burglary
800 block E. Spring St.
Sunday, Dec. 16
Auto burglary
2700 lock Cherry Ave
9:07pm
Auto burglary
E. 29th/Walnut Ave.
9:25pm
Auto burglary
2300 block Cerritos Ave.
Monday, Dec. 17
7:21am
Auto burglary
2700 block Gundry Ave.
8:25am
Grand theft auto
1800 block E. 29th St.
9:24am
Identity theft
2000 block St. Louis Ave.
12:02pm
Vehicle tampering
2500 block E. 28th St.
2:16pm
Auto burglary
2200 block Gaviota Ave.
Tuesday, Dec. 18
5:24pm
Stolen vehicle– recovered
E. 25th St./Lewis Ave.
6:35pm
Possessing controlled substance; false identification to peace officer (amended) 2 misdemeanor warrants
2100 block E. Hill St.
(suspect arrested)
Wednesday, Dec. 19
12:22am
Disorderly conduct being intoxicated with drugs
E. 21st St./Cherry Ave.
(suspect arrested)
11:07am
Grand theft– motor vehicle
2600 block Lime Ave.
3:58pm
Prcs incarceration; auto burglary; possessing burglary tools; appropriating lost property
Gardena Ave/E. 28th St.
(suspect arrested)
