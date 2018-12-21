City of LB to have service closures Christmas, New Year’s Day

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

In a press release Dec. 19, officials with the City of Long Beach wrote that its offices and services will adhere to the following schedule Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, 2019. City Hall will reopen Dec. 26 and Jan. 2, 2019, respectively.

Closed on Dec. 25, Jan. 1:

• Animal Care Services and spcaLA (Animal Control officers are available to respond to calls for service)

• Career Transition Center

• Center for Working Families

• City Hall

• Citizen Police Complaint Commission

• Code Enforcement services

• Fire Headquarters, Support Services, Fire Prevention, & Operations, including Marine Safety Administration

• Health Department and Health facilities

• Housing Authority

• Libraries

• Marina offices (Alamitos Bay Marina, Shoreline Marina, Rainbow Harbor)

• Neighborhood Resource Center

• Pacific Gateway Workforce Investment Center

• Park offices and community park facilities

• Police administration

• Street sweeping

• Swimming pools

• Towing and Lien Sales

• Water Department (Water or Sewer Emergencies can be reached at 562-570-2390)

Open on Dec. 25, Jan. 1:

• Fire and lifeguard stations

• El Dorado Regional Park

• Main Police Station Front Desk

• Gas Services Dispatch is open 24/7 for emergency calls at (562) 570-2140

Closed on Dec. 25 but open Jan. 1:

• El Dorado Nature Center

Street sweeping

There will be no scheduled street sweeping or enforcement of street sweeping violations Dec. 25 or Jan. 1, according to the City. Services for those days will not be rescheduled. Street sweeping will resume its regular schedule on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.

Parking enforcement

Parking meters will be enforced on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, unless the meter states “Exempt on holidays,” the City wrote. The days and hours of enforcement are displayed inside the meters. Red, white and blue curbs are always enforced, even on holidays. All meters will be enforced on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31, as well.

Refuse/recycling

Trash-and-recycling collection services will not occur on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, the City states. As a result, collection will be delayed one day for residents each of these weeks, beginning on Tuesdays. Monday collection will occur as usual. Friday service will be collected on Saturday.

Towing and lien sales

The Towing Operations & Vehicle Storage Facility that is located at 3111 E. Willow Street between Temple Avenue and Redondo Avenue will be closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.

Libraries

All Long Beach public libraries will be open on Dec. 22 and Dec. 29. Bay Shore, Burnett, El Dorado, and Michelle Obama Neighborhood libraries will be closed on Dec. 23 and Dec. 30. All libraries are closed on Mondays, per their normal schedule, and closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. All libraries will reopen on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.