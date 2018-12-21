Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

Filed under Community

A new ‘destination’ in Lakewood Village: New improvements make local business owners feel ‘safer.’

Lissette Mendoza, Editorial Intern|December 21, 2018

The first ever Holidaylight the Night took place Friday, Dec. 14 on Norse Way. Hosted by the Norse Village Business Association and Councilmember Stacy Mungo, this family-friendly event also celebrated the the new improvements including wider sidewalks, newly planted magnolias and new streetlights along the recently remodeled Lakewood Village shopping center.

During the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Chair of the City’s Economic Division Randal Hernandez said, “Part of our passion is to help small businesses make more money. Small business are the heart of the community. […] We were glad to be part of the corridor improvement project.”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was followed by a rendition of the national anthem and a performance of the “Nutcracker” from the Southern California Dance Company.
Regarding the improvements, Ian McPherson, president of the Norse Village Business Association, said, “We wanted to light the streets and bring in a beach-stroll atmosphere. We got new trees, crosswalks [and] sidewalks. The Port of Long Beach even sponsored us for $250,000. We want this to be a destination.”

Local businesses participated by donating items for a raffle and staying open late. Many business owners expressed their approval of the new changes.
Chenel Thomas, owner of Bonded by Roots, a natural hair salon that has been on Norse Way since 2003, said, “I really like the improvements. The streets are more open, the lighting is great. It used to be very dark, the sidewalks had cracks. It’s safer now. I’m very pleased. It’s the first improvement in 15 years, [and] it’s going to bring in more business.”

Isaac Zambrano, owner of Soccer Warehouse, which has been in business for eight years, also approved, adding that, “It’s wonderful. It opened up the street, people can see the businesses, which is especially good for us as small businesses. With these types of events we’re going to get more traffic.”

