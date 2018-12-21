Around Town | Dec. 21, 2018

A VICTORIAN CHRISTMAS

What Walking tour

Who Hosted by Long Beach Heritage

When Various dates and times until Dec. 22

Where 953 Park Circle (At the west end of 10th Street)

More Info Event organizers with Bembridge House are hosting a “Far and Near” Victorian Christmas. Docents will provide guided tours of the house. Several ticket options will be available, including daytime tours every Tuesday and Saturday from 1pm to 3pm, two evening events (Friday, Dec. 7, and Friday, Dec. 14, from 6pm to 8pm) for ages 21 and over. Tickets range from $15 to $20 and can only be purchased through Eventbrite. No cash or checks. Visit lbheritage.org for ticket info. All proceeds will support maintenance and operation of the Bembridge House.

TURTLE TREK

What Walking tour

Who Hosted by Los Cerritos Wetlands Trust and Tidal Influence

When Saturday, Jan. 5 from 8am to 10am

Where Los Cerritos Wetlands, 6720 Pacific Coast Hwy.

More Info Walk with ecologists, learn about the flora and fauna of Los Cerritos Wetlands and search for green sea turtles who have taken up residence in the San Gabriel River. This two-hour nature walk is appropriate for ages 7 and up. Closed toes shoes are required. Parking is available on the inland side of the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and 1st Street, at the border of Long Beach and Seal Beach. RSVP at [email protected] Visit lcwlandtrust.org.

ALZHEIMER’S ASSISTANCE

What Support-group gathering

Who Hosted by the Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach

When Tuesday, Jan. 8, from 3pm to 5pm

Where Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach, Conference Room A1, 2801 Atlantic Ave.

More Info The Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group invites attendees to come together to share their feelings, thoughts and experiences in a safe environment. Attendees will also learn ways to better cope and manage the challenges of dementia. To register, call (323) 930-6256.

CREATIVE COMMUNICATION

What Writing workshop

Who Hosted by the MemorialCare Todd Cancer Institute

When Thursdays, beginning Jan. 10 from 11am to 1pm

Where Meet at the Todd Cancer Pavilion, Group Rooms 1 and 2 in the 2nd Floor, 2801 Atlantic Ave.

More Info This eight-week workshop for cancer patients and survivors will explore how writing can help with communication, mental health and stress through creative prompts and exploring different genres. The workshop is facilitated by cancer survivor and published writer, Margaret Towner. To register, call (562) 933-0971.

MEDICINE, MUNCHIES AND MOVIES

What Health-education lecture

Who Hosted by the Long Beach Medical Center

When Friday, Jan. 11, at noon

Where Meet Long Beach Medical Center, Houssels Forum, 2801 Atlantic Ave.

More Info the MemorialCare Senior Plus Program at Long Beach Medical Center for a free health-education lecture. Desiree Thomas, medical expert, will host a lecture on how to stop a bleed to save a life. The discussion will be followed by a screening of The Greatest Showman. Lunch will be provided. To register, call (562) 933-1650.

REPUBLICAN ROUND-UP

What Meeting

Who Hosted by the Long Beach Republican Women Federated

When Saturday, Jan. 12, at 9am

Where Airport Marriott, 4700 Airport Plaza Dr.

More Info The morning meeting includes information for Republicans. Registration starts at 9am. The cost is $30 per member and $35 for non-members – includes free parking and breakfast. The featured speaker will be two-time Pulitzer Prize winning American political cartoonist Michael Ramirez. RSVP at [email protected] or call (562) 881-5661.