The Signal Tribune newspaper

LBT to offer free rides New Year’s Eve

Staff report, Signal Tribune|December 28, 2018

Long Beach Transit (LBT) announced Dec. 26 that it will offer free rides starting at 5pm on New Year’s Eve. The service will also be extended, with routes leaving the Transit Gallery, located on 1st Street between Long Beach Boulevard and Pine Avenue, as late as 2:35 a.m. on New Year’s Day, according to officials. No special coupon or ticket is required.

“LBT connects you safely to your new year’s fun, and our experienced operators will do the driving to get you home,” said Kenneth McDonald, LBT CEO.

The complete list of routes and schedules for Dec. 31 is available on LBT’s website at ridelbt.com/newyear. Customers can also call (562) 591-2301 or visit ridelbt.com for route-planning assistance.

“We are excited for the new year,” McDonald said. “Not only do we have some new initiatives, LBT will continue to enhance our service and customer care to attract new customers.”

New year, new name
Commissioner Wilson announces candidacy for SH City Council
‘Send in the troops’
The City of Long Beach announced its “2018 Year In Review” this week– an outline of the City’s accomplishments this year. “2018 saw much...

Community Hospital reopening delayed to projected date of spring 2019
