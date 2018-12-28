Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

The Signal Tribune newspaper

Menu
Filed under Carousel, News

‘Send in the troops’

Nonprofit moving equipment to prep for military personnel’s repair of airport in January

Staff report, Signal Tribune|December 28, 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Photos courtesy Catalina Island Conservancy

This month, 500 tons of equipment where shipped to Catalina Island to repair the aging main runway at Catalina Airport-AVX, according to officials with the Catalina Island Conservancy. Per the announcement Dec. 21, the equipment was moved that same week as part of the conservancy’s partnership with the U.S. Marine Corps and Navy, both of which will send a team to repair the airfields and other infrastructure in January. The reparations to the air terminal’s runway, dubbed “The Airport in the Sky Runway Repair Project,” intends to keep the site open to the public. Members of the conservancy wrote that more than 100 marines and sailors are expected to repair the runway, an effort that is projected to add 75 to 100 years of use to the 3,000-foot-long airstrip. The conservancy’s press release states that the group has been patching the airport’s main runway for years, costing approximately $250,000 a year. The California Department of Transportation’s Aeronautics Division told the conservancy it needed a long-term repair plan in place by September 2018 to continue to operate the airport as a public airport. In October, the conservancy announced it had reached an agreement for the airport runway to be repaired through the Department of Defense’s Innovative Readiness Training Program. The runway repair project is valued at $5 million, according to officials. The conservancy, a nonprofit organization, is also actively raising funds to pay for the remaining $4 million. Pictured are personnel moving equipment into Catalina Airport and an aerial view of the air terminal.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Carousel

Holiday crime ‘wraps’ up for season
Holiday crime ‘wraps’ up for season
New year, new name
New year, new name
Commissioner Wilson announces candidacy for SH City Council
Commissioner Wilson announces candidacy for SH City Council
Community Hospital reopening delayed to projected date of spring 2019
Community Hospital reopening delayed to projected date of spring 2019
LB City Council approves appointments to non-charter commissions

At its Dec. 18 meeting, the Long Beach City Council heard a presentation about a day commemorating homeless residents, accepted numerous appointments ...

Other stories filed under News

New year, new name
New year, new name
Commissioner Wilson announces candidacy for SH City Council
Commissioner Wilson announces candidacy for SH City Council
LBT to offer free rides New Year’s Eve

Long Beach Transit (LBT) announced Dec. 26 that it will offer free rides starting at 5pm on New Year’s Eve. The service will also be extended, with ...

City of LB officials reveal ‘2018 Year In Review’ outline

The City of Long Beach announced its “2018 Year In Review” this week– an outline of the City’s accomplishments this year. “2018 saw much...

Community Hospital reopening delayed to projected date of spring 2019
Community Hospital reopening delayed to projected date of spring 2019
Navigate Left
  • ‘Send in the troops’

    Carousel

    Holiday crime ‘wraps’ up for season

  • ‘Send in the troops’

    Carousel

    New year, new name

  • ‘Send in the troops’

    Carousel

    Commissioner Wilson announces candidacy for SH City Council

  • ‘Send in the troops’

    Carousel

    Community Hospital reopening delayed to projected date of spring 2019

  • Carousel

    LB City Council approves appointments to non-charter commissions

  • ‘Send in the troops’

    Carousel

    Winter shelter welcomes homeless people for the night

  • ‘Send in the troops’

    Carousel

    A new ‘destination’ in Lakewood Village

  • ‘Send in the troops’

    Carousel

    Sewage spill leads to temporary closure of LB coastal beaches

  • ‘Send in the troops’

    Carousel

    Commentary: A journalism podcast about our reporting process

  • ‘Send in the troops’

    Carousel

    SH City Council extends library-construction contracts by four months, completion set for late July

Navigate Right
Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill
‘Send in the troops’