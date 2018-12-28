City of LB offering youth-recreation programs at parks during winter break

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The City of Long Beach announced via press release Dec. 18 that, during the school winter break, officials are offering free youth and teen recreation programs at various parks throughout the city. Parents and guardians also have the option of registering their child for an El Dorado Nature Center workshop for a low-cost fee, officials wrote.

“Winter Fun Days”

The City of Long Beach Parks, Recreation and Marine Department is offering “Winter Fun Days,” which are scheduled from 11am to 5pm on Dec. 28 and Dec. 31, and Jan. 2 through Jan. 4. The parks will be closed on Jan. 1, 2019.

“Parks, Recreation and Marine’s free programs provide safe and fun opportunities for kids to stay active over the two-week school break,” said Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia in the press release. “The youth and teen activities are held in parks throughout the city, so all families have easy access.”

Teen programs

Teens can also participate in free winter break activities at Chavez, Coolidge, McBride, and Silverado parks and the Freeman Center. The public can visit bit.ly/1Ga7Boi for daily program schedules.

El Dorado Nature Center workshops

Children ages 5 to 8– with kindergarten experience– can participate in nature-themed workshops during winter break at El Dorado Nature Center. Each one-time session is from 9am to noon and costs $20. Those interested can register at lbparks.org.