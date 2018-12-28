Commissioner Wilson announces candidacy for SH City Council

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Chris Wilson, Signal Hill Planning Commissioner member, announced via a campaign email Dec. 21 his intention to run for a position on the Signal Hill City Council. The election is scheduled to be held on March 5, 2019.

“I am excited to announce my run for a seat on the city council,” Wilson said in the email. “Signal Hill is an economically-growing and engaged community. I want to build on the current progress and bring my experience in government to the city council.”

Chris Wilson is also president of the Signal Hill North Neighborhood Association, vice chair of the City’s Planning Commission and member of the Signal Hill Police Foundation. He is a prior staff member to Assemblymember Bonnie Lowenthal and current district director to Assemblymember Mike Gipson.

“For the last 10 years, I have been involved with the city as a field representative, neighborhood president and planning commissioner,” Wilson wrote. “It’s been an honor working with businesses, residents and stakeholders over the last decade. I hope to continue that same relationship on the city council.”