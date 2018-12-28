Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

The Signal Tribune newspaper

Menu
Filed under Community

Nonprofit highlights retreat event, expresses gratitude to company for Christmas tree donation

Staff report, Signal Tribune|December 28, 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Photos courtesy Cancer Concierge Network

The nonprofit Cancer Concierge Network, 1965 E. 21st St., told the Signal Tribune this week that it invites local cancer survivors to its monthly retreat meetings, the most recent iteration hosted Dec. 4. Edouard Knighton, member of the nonprofit, said the meetings feature complimentary treatments, such as massages and caregiving support, and guest speakers. “It exemplified the idea of connection, support and hope,” Knighton said of the meetings, adding that, “Just because you have a cancer diagnosis, it doesn’t mean you’re dead.” The next retreat is Jan. 12, 2019. Visit cancerconciergenetwork.org for more information or call (562) 342-6830. Pictured above, from left: Knighton; Shirley Brand; Erica Brand; Delores Gavles; Melane Washington; and Elizabeth Wise.

Knighton added that, on behalf of the Cancer Concierge Network, he expresses his gratitude to the officials at Home Depot, 2450 Cherry Ave., for their donation of a Christmas tree to the network. Pictured below, from left: Ignacio Arguello and Aaron Grillo.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Community

Holiday crime ‘wraps’ up for season
Holiday crime ‘wraps’ up for season
City of LB offering youth-recreation programs at parks during winter break
City of LB offering youth-recreation programs at parks during winter break
Ports seek public comment on truck technology for CAAP

Port of Long Beach officials announced Dec. 18 that the terminal and the Port of Los Angeles are requesting public comment on a draft feasibility asse...

Winter shelter welcomes homeless people for the night
Winter shelter welcomes homeless people for the night
A new ‘destination’ in Lakewood Village
A new ‘destination’ in Lakewood Village
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill
Nonprofit highlights retreat event, expresses gratitude to company for Christmas tree donation