Nonprofit highlights retreat event, expresses gratitude to company for Christmas tree donation

Photos courtesy Cancer Concierge Network

The nonprofit Cancer Concierge Network, 1965 E. 21st St., told the Signal Tribune this week that it invites local cancer survivors to its monthly retreat meetings, the most recent iteration hosted Dec. 4. Edouard Knighton, member of the nonprofit, said the meetings feature complimentary treatments, such as massages and caregiving support, and guest speakers. “It exemplified the idea of connection, support and hope,” Knighton said of the meetings, adding that, “Just because you have a cancer diagnosis, it doesn’t mean you’re dead.” The next retreat is Jan. 12, 2019. Visit cancerconciergenetwork.org for more information or call (562) 342-6830. Pictured above, from left: Knighton; Shirley Brand; Erica Brand; Delores Gavles; Melane Washington; and Elizabeth Wise.

Knighton added that, on behalf of the Cancer Concierge Network, he expresses his gratitude to the officials at Home Depot, 2450 Cherry Ave., for their donation of a Christmas tree to the network. Pictured below, from left: Ignacio Arguello and Aaron Grillo.