Ringing in the start of the new year, baby!

Long Beach residents Karen Ouk and Jonathan Pong welcomed their baby boy Jan. 1 at 6:51am, marking the first birth of the year at Dignity Health – St. Mary Medical Center. The couple’s baby, Landon Pong– who is pictured with his mother, Ouk– is 20 inches and weighs eight pounds and nine ounces, according to Dignity staff.