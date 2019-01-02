Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

Filed under Carousel, Community

Ringing in the start of the new year, baby!

Staff report, Signal Tribune|January 2, 2019

Courtesy Dignity Health – St. Mary Medical Center

Courtesy Dignity Health – St. Mary Medical Center

Courtesy Dignity Health – St. Mary Medical Center

Long Beach residents Karen Ouk and Jonathan Pong welcomed their baby boy Jan. 1 at 6:51am, marking the first birth of the year at Dignity Health – St. Mary Medical Center. The couple’s baby, Landon Pong– who is pictured with his mother, Ouk– is 20 inches and weighs eight pounds and nine ounces, according to Dignity staff.

