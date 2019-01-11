Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

The Signal Tribune newspaper

Filed under Community

EDCO to provide waste, recycling services on MLK holiday

Staff report, Signal Tribune|January 11, 2019

EDCO announced in a press release Jan. 7 that there will be no delay in waste- and recycling-collection services during the Martin Luther King, Jr., holiday on Monday, Jan. 21.

EDCO’s customer-service offices, including its recycling center and public-disposal site located in Signal Hill at 2755 California Ave., will also remain open, according to officials. The opening includes Park Waste & Recycling Services and Signal Hill Waste and Recycling Services.

