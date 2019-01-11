EDCO to provide waste, recycling services on MLK holiday
EDCO announced in a press release Jan. 7 that there will be no delay in waste- and recycling-collection services during the Martin Luther King, Jr., holiday on Monday, Jan. 21.
EDCO’s customer-service offices, including its recycling center and public-disposal site located in Signal Hill at 2755 California Ave., will also remain open, according to officials. The opening includes Park Waste & Recycling Services and Signal Hill Waste and Recycling Services.
