The Campaign Trail | Jan. 11, 2019

The swearing-in of elected officials

Monday marked the official beginning of the new terms for many California elected officials who were voted in by residents last November, including the inauguration of new California Governor Gavin Newsom. Below are a few candidates who were sworn-in that emailed the Signal Tribune this week.

Ricardo Lara, former California 33rd-district senator, took office as California Insurance Commissioner Jan. 7 in Sacramento. Lara is the eighth insurance commissioner of California since the position was created in 1988, according to Lara’s office.

Alex Padilla, California Secretary of State, took an oath of office in Sacramento for his second term. Padilla was re-elected with 64.5 percent of the vote, according to his office.

Per media reports, other electeds included Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, Controller Betty Yee; Treasurer Fiona Ma; Attorney General Xavier Becerra; and Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond.

ADEM elections

The Assembly District Election Meeting (ADEM) elections for the 70th California Assembly District will take place Saturday, Jan. 12, at Teamster Local 848, located at 3888 Cherry Ave. The venue will open at 9:30am for registration, followed by speeches at 10am, and voting at 10:30am.

The Assembly District Delegates occur every two years to elect those who will have the opportunity to vote for the new Democratic Party chair and other leadership.

For a full list of candidates, visit cadem.org/our-party/adem/elections and select Assembly District 70.

2019 Signal Hill City Council campaigns

On Jan. 6, Signal Hill Planning Commissioner Chris Wilson, who is vying for a position on the Signal Hill City Council in March, announced that he has received endorsements from Signal Hill Councilmember Ed Wilson, fellow planning commissioners Victor Parker and Carmen Brooks, 1st District Councilmember Lena Gonzalez and Sunny Zia– president of the Long Beach City College Board of Trustees

The Keir Jones for Signal Hill City Council 2019 Campaign announced Jan. 4 that 70th District Assemblymember Patrick O’Donnell has endorsed Jones, current City of Signal Hill treasurer.

District 33 State Senate seat

On Jan. 7, 8th District Councilmember Al Austin officially announced and launched his campaign for the 33rd District State Senate seat. That same day, he later announced that he received endorsements from Long Beach Vice Mayor Dee Andrews, 3rd District Councilmember Suzie Price, 4th District Councilmember Daryl Supernaw, Signal Hill Councilmember Ed Wilson, among others.

First District Councilmember Lena Gonzalez’s Democrat for State Senate Campaign announced Jan. 2 that 7th District Councilmember Roberto Uranga withdrew from the race for the 33rd State Senatorial District seat and chose to endorse Gonzalez.

On Jan. 3, Gonzalez’s campaign announced that Paramount City Mayor Diane Martinez has also endorsed the councilmember. On Jan. 8, the campaign also said Congressmember Alan Lowenthal endorses Gonzalez.

Gonzalez’s endorsers include: Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara; Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn; Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia; and 9th District Councilmember Rex Richardson.