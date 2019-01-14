Remembering Sean Belk

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The Signal Tribune staff is deeply saddened to hear about the passing of local reporter Sean Belk, 36, a beloved writer who wrote for our publication from 2012 to 2016.

According to the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD), Belk was traveling south on Obispo Avenue, south of Broadway, the evening of Friday, Jan. 11, when he collided with a stopped vehicle that had its headlamps and flashers on at around 8:36pm.

Belk’s Kia Soul collided with the stopped Chevrolet Silverado, whose driver was facing north on the northbound side of the roadway. The collision caused Belk’s vehicle to also hit an unoccupied Honda Civic that was parked along the west curb of the street.

Belk was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and later succumbed to his wounds. The investigation remains ongoing, according to the LBPD.

Those with information regarding the incident can call the LBPD investigation-detail number at (562) 570-7355 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.

Sean Belk ’s work as a journalist spans more than a decade, a time in which he worked for publications such as the Long Beach Business Journal, the Press-Telegram and, most recently, the Beachcomber, according to his LinkedIn profile. His experience included working in various editor positions, as a staff writer and being hands-on with page layout, design and photography.

As a writer for the Signal Tribune, Sean specialized in covering stories related to government, investigative pieces and community-related articles.

In an article on the beachcomber.news website, Beachcomber reporter Kirt Ramirez, who resides in the same apartment building as Sean, about a block from the accident, described him as a brother who he would “miss dearly.”

We here at the Signal Tribune share our heartfelt condolences to Sean’s family and those closest to him.