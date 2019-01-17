Signal Hill City Hall to close Jan. 21 in observance of MLK holiday

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Signal Hill officials announced on the City website Jan. 14 that City Hall and non-essential departments will be closed on Monday, Jan. 21, in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr., Day.

Officials explained the closure and meaning of the holiday, adding that it is “designated not just as a federal holiday, but a national day of service.”

For more information about City of Signal Hill services and possible closures, visit cityofsignalhill.org.