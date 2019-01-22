Letter: Gone too soon

Sean [Belk] was my soon-to-be brother-in-law’s best friend since middle school. I am deeply saddened to know such a good soul would leave too early [“Remembering Sean Belk,” Jan. 18, 2019]. He recently had found someone’s wallet with a stack full of lots of cash in it. Sean turned it into the 7-Eleven, and the guy who got his wallet back because of Sean’s honesty was so relieved because that was his rent money for the month. He was such a good guy with a good heart and a true and loyal friend. My soon-to-be brother-in-law will never have a friend like him again. Until we see you in heaven, may you be embraced there, Sean.

Renee Baffert

Website comment