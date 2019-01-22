Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

The Signal Tribune newspaper

Menu
Filed under Commentary, Letters to the Editor

Letter: Gone too soon

Renee Baffert|January 22, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Sean [Belk] was my soon-to-be brother-in-law’s best friend since middle school. I am deeply saddened to know such a good soul would leave too early [“Remembering Sean Belk,” Jan. 18, 2019]. He recently had found someone’s wallet with a stack full of lots of cash in it. Sean turned it into the 7-Eleven, and the guy who got his wallet back because of Sean’s honesty was so relieved because that was his rent money for the month. He was such a good guy with a good heart and a true and loyal friend. My soon-to-be brother-in-law will never have a friend like him again. Until we see you in heaven, may you be embraced there, Sean.

Renee Baffert
Website comment

Related Stories
Remembering Sean Belk
Remembering Sean Belk
Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Commentary

What was happening 100 years ago? (Part 2)
What was happening 100 years ago? (Part 2)
Letter: Lifelong gifts to cherish

Hey, Sean. We go way back to the YMCA Indian Guides. I think we were 6 years old. I wanted to thank you for exposing me to music, instruments, the...

What was happening 100 years ago? (Part 1)
What was happening 100 years ago? (Part 1)
Letter: Value what matters most

I want to send my condolences to [Neena] and everyone at the Signal Tribune that knew Sean. Life has a way of reminding us to appreciate what is i...

Remembering Sean Belk
Remembering Sean Belk

Other stories filed under Letters to the Editor

Letter: Lifelong gifts to cherish

Hey, Sean. We go way back to the YMCA Indian Guides. I think we were 6 years old. I wanted to thank you for exposing me to music, instruments, the...

Letter: Value what matters most

I want to send my condolences to [Neena] and everyone at the Signal Tribune that knew Sean. Life has a way of reminding us to appreciate what is i...

Letter: A network of gratitude

On behalf of Cancer Concierge Network (CCN), thank you Signal Tribune for writing this article, as we all strive to be better together in serving and ...

Letter: Celebrating the improvements on Norse Way

Wow! I grew up in the area and now live in the Los Altos area of Long Beach. I’m so thrilled for you all to see the info on these new upgrades [“A...

The last straw?

I was a schoolboy in England during World War II, and every day all the students received a third of a pint of milk, which we drank through a straw. P...

Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill
Letter: Gone too soon