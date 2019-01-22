Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Lifelong gifts to cherish

Sal Messineo|January 22, 2019

Hey, Sean. We go way back to the YMCA Indian Guides. I think we were 6 years old. I wanted to thank you for exposing me to music, instruments, the ocean and years of fun as we grew into adults. It hurts so bad to think that I’ll never be able to thank you for the lifelong gifts that I carry with me.
You were passionate about nature, music, photography, journalism and the community you were surrounded by. Growing up, you were the closest I had ever had to a brother, and we had some great adventures along the way.
I will miss your humor and kindness till my last day.
I love you, buddy. [From] your pal, Sal Messineo.

Sal Messineo
Website comment

