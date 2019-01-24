The Campaign Trail | Jan. 25, 2019

An update of local political candidates

District 33 State Senate seat

On Jan. 23, 1st District Councilmember Lena Gonzalez’s campaign office for State Senate announced endorsements from several labor organizations, in addition to other elected officials, such as 2nd District Councilmember Jeannine Pearce.

Eighth District Councilmember Al Austin officially pulled papers for the 2019 special election that will determine a senator for California’s 33rd State Senate District, his campaign office announced Jan. 22.

Earlier this month, California Gov. Gavin Newsom called for a special election for the 33rd-district Senate seat for Tuesday, March 26.

2019 Signal Hill City Council campaigns

Signal Hill Planning Commissioner Chris Wilson’s campaign for Signal Hill City Council announced Jan. 17 endorsements from workers, such as Los Angeles County Firefighters Local 1014, Laborers Local 1309 and the ILWU Southern CA District Council

The Committee to Re-Elect Tina Hansen to Signal Hill City Council 2019 announced Jan. 14 that the current Signal Hill Mayor received endorsements from 47th District Congressmember Alan Lowenthal, 70th District Assemblymember Patrick O’Donnell and Los Angeles 4th District Supervisor Janice Hahn.

Signal Hill City Clerk Keir Jones announced the endorsement of the Los Angeles County Democratic Party in his race for Signal Hill City Council on Jan. 14.

The Signal Hill City Council elections will take place March 5.