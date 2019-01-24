Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

The Signal Tribune newspaper

Menu
Filed under Carousel, Culture

Guests take a journey into the unknown aboard the Queen Mary’s new attraction

The Queen Mary’s newest monthly show gives wannabe ghost hunters a chance to explore parts of the ship for otherworldly visitors

Daniel Green, Production Manager|January 24, 2019

Back to Article
Back to Article

Guests take a journey into the unknown aboard the Queen Mary’s new attraction

Photos by Daniel Green | Signal Tribune

Photos by Daniel Green | Signal Tribune

Photos by Daniel Green | Signal Tribune

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






On Saturday, Jan. 19, the RMS Queen Mary hosted a media event for the first installment of its new monthly show: “A Voyage to the Other Side.” The new attraction allows guests to take up the roles of ghost hunter, as they search areas of the ship for otherworldly visitors. Guests are also treated to a show from master illusionist Aiden Sinclair.

Sinclair, who began his show, “Illusions of the Passed,” in September, entertains audience members in the Revenant Room Theatre. The illusionist brought volunteers from the crowd to help him, as he led the audience through a performance called the “Shadow Project.” During this performance, Sinclair performed supernatural feats using members of the audience, while also enlisting their help in contacting the spirit of a young girl. Sinclair also encouraged guests to write out any visions, feelings or sightings in a large book featured on a pedestal in the lobby.

Before the show begins, audience members can wander the lobby area outside the room. Here, guests can purchase cocktails or souvenirs consisting of pendulums, question boards and shirts. The lobby area also includes glass cases filled with items with supernatural or mysterious pasts. The featured items include the original guest register and front desk bell for the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Colo., the inspiration for Stephen King’s classic horror story The Shining. The collection also features a “haunted” doll that was recovered at the site of the 1944 Ringling Brothers Barnum & Bailey Circus fire in Hartford, Conn., where an arsonist set the circus tent on fire, killing 167 people and injuring 700 more.

The night is capped off by a ghost hunt through the theatre and the Rope Locker Room. Hosted by Grant Wilson, from the show “Ghost Hunters,” the hunt allows guests to explore the area with special devices, known as K2 meters. The attraction will continue throughout 2019 and will be presented by a new host who will build off the clues from the previous month’s hunt. For more information, or tickets, visit queenmary.com.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Carousel

Long Beach Opera’s The Black Cat
Long Beach Opera’s The Black Cat
SH City Council agrees to save budget surplus of $1.07 million
SH City Council agrees to save budget surplus of $1.07 million
‘It was eye opening,’ says volunteer about homeless count
‘It was eye opening,’ says volunteer about homeless count
Closed for repairs
Closed for repairs
What was happening 100 years ago? (Part 2)
What was happening 100 years ago? (Part 2)

Other stories filed under Culture

Long Beach Opera’s The Black Cat
Long Beach Opera’s The Black Cat
Theatre review: Long Beach Shakespeare Company’s Sherlock Holmes and the Final Problem
Theatre review: Long Beach Shakespeare Company’s Sherlock Holmes and the Final Problem
Theatre review: Long Beach Playhouse’s Spider’s Web
Theatre review: Long Beach Playhouse’s Spider’s Web
Musical Theatre West’s Elf: The Musical
Musical Theatre West’s Elf: The Musical
Where the arts meet science
Where the arts meet science
Navigate Left
  • Guests take a journey into the unknown aboard the Queen Mary’s new attraction

    Carousel

    Long Beach Opera’s The Black Cat

  • Guests take a journey into the unknown aboard the Queen Mary’s new attraction

    Carousel

    SH City Council agrees to save budget surplus of $1.07 million

  • Guests take a journey into the unknown aboard the Queen Mary’s new attraction

    Carousel

    ‘It was eye opening,’ says volunteer about homeless count

  • Guests take a journey into the unknown aboard the Queen Mary’s new attraction

    Carousel

    Closed for repairs

  • Guests take a journey into the unknown aboard the Queen Mary’s new attraction

    A look at the bygone days

    What was happening 100 years ago? (Part 2)

  • Guests take a journey into the unknown aboard the Queen Mary’s new attraction

    Carousel

    Biennial count in SH, LB to identify homeless people in region

  • Guests take a journey into the unknown aboard the Queen Mary’s new attraction

    Carousel

    ‘Our city is getting even stronger,’ says LB mayor

  • Guests take a journey into the unknown aboard the Queen Mary’s new attraction

    Carousel

    As sea levels rise, LB promotes new plan based on ‘action’ and ‘adaptation’

  • Guests take a journey into the unknown aboard the Queen Mary’s new attraction

    A look at the bygone days

    What was happening 100 years ago? (Part 1)

  • Guests take a journey into the unknown aboard the Queen Mary’s new attraction

    Carousel

    Theatre review: Long Beach Shakespeare Company’s Sherlock Holmes and the Final Problem

Navigate Right
Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill
Guests take a journey into the unknown aboard the Queen Mary’s new attraction