Guests take a journey into the unknown aboard the Queen Mary’s new attraction

On Saturday, Jan. 19, the RMS Queen Mary hosted a media event for the first installment of its new monthly show: “A Voyage to the Other Side.” The new attraction allows guests to take up the roles of ghost hunter, as they search areas of the ship for otherworldly visitors. Guests are also treated to a show from master illusionist Aiden Sinclair.

Sinclair, who began his show, “Illusions of the Passed,” in September, entertains audience members in the Revenant Room Theatre. The illusionist brought volunteers from the crowd to help him, as he led the audience through a performance called the “Shadow Project.” During this performance, Sinclair performed supernatural feats using members of the audience, while also enlisting their help in contacting the spirit of a young girl. Sinclair also encouraged guests to write out any visions, feelings or sightings in a large book featured on a pedestal in the lobby.

Before the show begins, audience members can wander the lobby area outside the room. Here, guests can purchase cocktails or souvenirs consisting of pendulums, question boards and shirts. The lobby area also includes glass cases filled with items with supernatural or mysterious pasts. The featured items include the original guest register and front desk bell for the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Colo., the inspiration for Stephen King’s classic horror story The Shining. The collection also features a “haunted” doll that was recovered at the site of the 1944 Ringling Brothers Barnum & Bailey Circus fire in Hartford, Conn., where an arsonist set the circus tent on fire, killing 167 people and injuring 700 more.

The night is capped off by a ghost hunt through the theatre and the Rope Locker Room. Hosted by Grant Wilson, from the show “Ghost Hunters,” the hunt allows guests to explore the area with special devices, known as K2 meters. The attraction will continue throughout 2019 and will be presented by a new host who will build off the clues from the previous month’s hunt. For more information, or tickets, visit queenmary.com.