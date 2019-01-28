Slideshow: Marines, Seabees work on Catalina Airport runway

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

On Jan. 25, the Signal Tribune visited Catalina Airport, also known as the “Airport in the Sky,” to interview Marines and Seabees repairing the Catalina Airport runway. The project, which began last month when military personnel began shipping supplies to the airport, is part of the nonprofit Catalina Island Conservancy’s objective to implement a long-term plan to maintain the terminal open to the public. The California Department of Transportation’s Aeronautics Division told the conservancy last year that the nonprofit needed a long-term plan in place to continue operating the airport as public property.

Pictured below are a few of the shots captured by the Signal Tribune the morning of Friday, Jan. 25. The full story will be available in the Feb. 1, 2019, issue of the Signal Tribune and on signaltribune.com later this week.

Photos by Denny Cristales | Signal Tribune