Hotel association sues City of LB over Measure WW, citing problems with ordinance’s restrictions

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The California Hotel & Lodging Association sued the City of Long Beach this week, according to a Jan. 28 press release from the Long Beach Hospitality Alliance. The purpose of the lawsuit is to “[seek] a permanent injunction of Measure WW, because it violates the authority of the state’s regulatory agency to adopt workplace safety standards.”

Related Stories Fate of Measure WW to be determined November, other hotel ordinance passed at city council meeting

Measure WW was passed by Long Beach voters on Nov. 6. The measure requires that local hotels, with 50 or more rooms, provide personal emergency-contact devices for workers, restrict cleaning duties by square footage and establish penalties for any failures to comply with said restrictions.

“Safety is paramount for our industry,” said Heather Rozman, executive director of the Long Beach Hospitality Alliance, in the press release. “We’ve always recognized that employee well-being is vital to our success. Measure WW, however, lacks clear regulatory oversight and makes it impossible for hotels to comply with Cal/OSHA’s consistent standards.”

The City of Long Beach’s impartial analysis of Measure WW’s impact on the hotel industry and the city can be found at longbeach.gov/globalassets/city-clerk/media-library/documents/elections/2018/impartial-analysis—hotel-workplace-requirements.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.