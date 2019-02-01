‘Everyone In’ Initiative receives $50,000 grant from Wells Fargo to launch Implementation Strategy

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Wells Fargo awarded a $50,000 grant to fund the second phase of “Everyone In,” an economic initiative that launched November 2017 to “create a local economy that includes and benefits every Long Beach resident,” according to Long Beach 9th District Councilmember Rex Richardson’s office this week.

“Wells Fargo is proud to support this innovative platform aimed at removing barriers and creating pathways to opportunity and ensuring that every resident can thrive,” said Natasha Mata, Wells Fargo region-bank president, in the Jan. 30 press release. “We look forward to seeing the outcomes that are achieved through this collaboration.”

The Implementation Strategy will use two engagement methods to outline an agenda of policy and program recommendations, informed by the initiative’s Phase 1 findings, Richardson’s office stated.

The three strategies of Phase 1 included a listening tour led by the City of Long Beach’s Department of Economic Development and The Office of Equity, a series of policy roundtables facilitated by the Los Angeles Local Initiative Support Corporation to analyze the best economic-inclusion practices around the country and a data analysis and economic-equity profile of Long Beach conducted by USC’s Program for Environmental and Regional Equity.

“Wells Fargo has acted as both a strong partner and active participant in ‘Everyone In’ activities since the initiative’s inception,” Richardson said. “Having financial institutions at the same table as our community members legitimizes the case for economic inclusion, and I am thrilled that Wells Fargo shares the same enthusiasm about expanding economic opportunity.”

“Everyone In” began its first convening of the Implementation Committee on Jan. 30 at the Michelle Obama Neighborhood Library.

For more information on the initiative, visit insidedistrict9.com/policy/#everyone-in or contact Alanah Grant at [email protected] or (562) 570-6137.